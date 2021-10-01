Kiefer Sutherland is releasing an album named after a major Toronto street

British-born, Toronto-raised Kiefer Sutherland is more than just a film and TV star: The Canadian screen royal has also been making a name for himself on the country music scene since releasing his debut album in 2016.

Sutherland is back again, returning with another addition to his musical repertoire, set to be released on January 21st.

Titled "Bloor Street," the album's eponymous track is a sentimental trip through Sutherland's childhood memories of the city.

A video accompanying the song is rich with a mix of new and historical images of Toronto, joined by childhood photos and videos of Sutherland.

And yet, for an album named after a Toronto street, the city seems to be getting snubbed big time.

Sutherland has booked an extensive tour supporting the release that will make dozens of stops in several European countries — with stops in Toronto or even anywhere else in Canada entirely absent from the tour.

Really, Kiefer? How are you going to go writing an album about Toronto and then completely Mulaney us?

One wonders how lyrics like "walking down Bloor Street, I make the right on Yonge" are going to resonate with European audiences.

Sutherland remains among the city's favourite homegrown celebs, showing his Toronto roots by riding hot subway cars and feuding with the Ford government, but writing an album about the city and only performing it abroad probably won't be earning Kiefer any brownie points.