Someone in Ontario wrote a hilarious song about how much he misses golf

Many Ontario residents miss outdoor activities but one musician misses golf so much he decided to sit down and write a song about it.

Peterborough singer-songwriter Chad Driscoll's Let Me Go (Play Some Golf) seems to be hitting a chord with many Ontario residents since he put it on YouTube on May 9.

Those frustrated with Ontario's stay-at-home order in place now since April 8, can relate to Driscoll's plea to let people enjoy outdoor activities again. Many Toronto residents were angered when basketball courts were padlocked but others are just ignoring the rules altogether.

Driscoll tells blogTO had been thinking about writing a song about golf for a few days.

"I am not a great golfer but I am a golfer and I miss it a lot," Driscoll says.

On Sunday he had the idea to set his words to the popular John Denver tune, Take Me Home, Country Roads.

"People of all ages love golf and people of all ages love John Denver," he says.

The video had been viewed nearly 80,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Driscoll has been getting text messages and calls from friends, fans and radio stations.

"It is mind-blowing," he says. "It literally just happened overnight."

But Driscoll, who has a day job with Canada Post, has been on the music scene for years. When he was 10 years old he entered a Search for the Stars contest in Peterborough.

In 2003, he made the top 100 in the first season of Canadian Idol.

"Normally, I would play live as much as I could and then when COVID happened, I couldn't play anymore so I started doing the videos."

While Driscoll has many videos on his YouTube channel, he thinks the golf song has caught on because it rings true for so many people.

"I think there are a lot of golfers out there who really miss it."

It looks like the stay-at-home orders will continue but there may be a glimmer of hope for those who want to enjoy outdoor sports, the Ontario Medical Association is urging Doug Ford to reopen outdoor amenities.