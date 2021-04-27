Toronto is putting padlocks on basketball nets in lockdown and people think it's ridiculous

Among the additional restrictions that the Government of Ontario implemented a few weeks into the provincewide emergency shutdown was the controversial forced closure of outdoor recreational amenities such as soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, and even playgrounds.

Though Premier Doug Ford and his team eventually changed their tune and reopened the latter due to immense backlash, sports facilities in public parks still remain off limits.

And, with people seemingly ignoring the new rules and continuing to take advantage of things like beach volleyball courts and outdoor gym equipment, some municipalities are taking further steps to deter their use.

One measure Toronto staff have taken is actually padlocking or otherwise blocking off basketball nets, disc golf baskets and the like to ensure that everyone knows they are not in commission at the moment, per provincial guidelines.

But many citizens are finding the step to be a little excessive — and noticing that it's made for an extra dystopian feel around the city.

Outdoor disc golf baskets covered with heavy black trash bags feels like a municipal microaggression against an overwhelmingly inclusive sport that truly doesn’t recognize class and intentionally lacks central authority.



Good show, Toronto. 🤦🏻‍♂️⛳️🥏😷#COVID19 #Pandemic #discgolf https://t.co/mDxXW30aZg — Zach Ward (@ZachWard) April 24, 2021

People are also pointing out on social media the irony of being barred from using outdoor sports equipment while some are packing into parks to socialize consequence-free despite a stay-at-home order that deems outdoor exercise essential and outdoor get-togethers, obviously non-essential.

Then there are the masses of shoppers inside big box stores, which do have non-essential items blocked off along with significantly reduced capacity limits, but which many feel are still too crowded for comfort.

#topoli How is it that the baskets at a ⁦@tdsb⁩ high school were somehow deemed a Covid19 transmission risk while the ones at a City of Toronto park 500m away are open? Maybe someone needs to let school officials know that outdoor exercise is important and not risky. pic.twitter.com/OvazD0KhFk — John Lorinc (@JohnLorinc) April 26, 2021

It has, of course, been proven that virus transmission is lower in outdoor settings, and also that physical activity is key to good all-around health, both bodily and mentally.

This is especially pertinent as citizens try to cope with months of endless lockdown and the drastic adverse psychological effects that have come with it, and have turned to socially distanced outdoor activities like tennis and golf to stay sane.

No chances being taken in Oakville. Take the whole damn rim down. pic.twitter.com/v3Cs6a7Zek — Ouzofc (@OuzoFC) April 26, 2021

As daily new case counts remain quite high despite restrictions, and COVID ICU admissions continue to climb weeks into the shutdown, we'll have to see what other measures the province will try to implement to curb the spread as we wait for better access to vaccines.