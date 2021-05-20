Drake partied with Lebron James and Michael B. Jordan in LA before Lakers' win

Drake curse, schmake schmurse, am I right?

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to thrilling 103-100 victory against the Golden State Warriors last night, dazzling fans with a game-winning three-pointer in the matchup's final minute and securing his team's spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

This, just two days after the four-time NBA champion celebrated the launch of his new Lobos Tequila brand alongside none other than Drizzy himself in Los Angeles.

The power-besties, who are 36 and 34 respectively, both confirmed on social media that the intimate bash took place on Monday night, despite its "taco Tuesday" theme.

While some fans were worried that the party would impact LeBron's performance in the NBA's play-in tournament or that it violated COVID-19 protocols, their fears were apparently unfounded.

First off, it's not even known if James imbibed on Monday night — he's the face of the brand, not the liver — and secondly, what's better for getting amped up than hanging out with good friends (in places where such a thing is legal)?

In the case of Monday night's tequila party, those friends appeared to include actor Michael B. Jordan, rapper Quavo, rapper Future, singer Kelly Rowland and, of course, Bron Bron's longtime bro Drake.

Toronto's chosen son shared some snaps from the bash on Instagram Tuesday, writing "Congrats to my brothers nothing like some Lobos to start your Monday off right" and "Having our way."

The second post, a gallery, starts with a photo of Drake and James smiling, just having a great time together. The Toronto-born rapper can also be seen chatting with Jordan in one photo and yukking it up with other VIPS.

This definitively invalidates the assertions of Lil Wayne on the recently dropped Nicki Minaj track Seeing Green (also featuring Drake) that Canada won't let Drizzy out of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's clearly outside of Toronto in the pictures from Monday night. Otherwise, he, James, Jordan and the rest would likely be looking at fines of around $880 each (!) for violating Ontario's current stay-at-home order and gathering limits.