Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
camila cabello shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes shares photo of himself kissing Camila Cabello's foot and people are confused

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no strangers to public displays of affection, but a Valentine's Day photo posted to Mendes' Instagram this past weekend has some questioning whether they've officially gone too far. 

The Pickering-born pop star shared the photo on Feb. 14 in honour of Valentine's Day, and it shows him unapologetically kissing his long-time girlfriend's big toe. 

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello," he wrote in the caption.

Cabello quickly replied to the post, writing "Love u papo" in the comments section, and she also shared a photo of her own on the annual love holiday — though hers was slightly more conventional. 

"My Valentine's got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes," wrote Cabello in the caption of her photo. 

Shortly after Mendes shared the undeniably unorthodox couple pic, countless fans (and haters) took to social media to express their feelings and thoughts about the photo, and many were simply confused by it.

Others were just plain grossed out (we, too, are wondering where those feet have been). 

But Mendes' biggest fans don't stray that easily, and some actually took to social media to gush about how cute they thought the post was. 

I mean, you'd have to really love someone to willingly kiss their foot and let the whole world know it, right?

Plus, Mendes and Cabello's true fans know the couple is known for posting silly, over-the-top, PDA-ridden photos and videos on social media.

Shortly after they officially started dating, for example, the musicians shared a silly video of themselves engaging in a messy, slobbery makeout session in an attempt to clap back at all those who said they seem to kiss like fish.

So regardless of what many are saying about the foot-filled Valentine's Day photo, it's clear this couple isn't too concerned about what others think — and, for better or for worse, they probably won't be easing up on the PDA anytime soon.

Lead photo by

Shawn Mendes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Shawn Mendes shares photo of himself kissing Camila Cabello's foot and people are confused

People in Toronto hoping for collab after Drake wishes the Weeknd happy birthday

The Tragically Hip is suing a Toronto brewery over the name of their beer

People are mad that Drake dropped a Super Bowl ad before his new album

Toronto Mayor John Tory just proclaimed a special day for The Weeknd

Drake makes surprise appearance in State Farm commercial during Super Bowl

Here's how Scarborough reacted to the Weeknd's historic halftime show

A bunch of strangers in Toronto were filmed dancing in their windows