Shawn Mendes shares photo of himself kissing Camila Cabello's foot and people are confused

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no strangers to public displays of affection, but a Valentine's Day photo posted to Mendes' Instagram this past weekend has some questioning whether they've officially gone too far.

The Pickering-born pop star shared the photo on Feb. 14 in honour of Valentine's Day, and it shows him unapologetically kissing his long-time girlfriend's big toe.

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello," he wrote in the caption.

Cabello quickly replied to the post, writing "Love u papo" in the comments section, and she also shared a photo of her own on the annual love holiday — though hers was slightly more conventional.

"My Valentine's got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes," wrote Cabello in the caption of her photo.

Shortly after Mendes shared the undeniably unorthodox couple pic, countless fans (and haters) took to social media to express their feelings and thoughts about the photo, and many were simply confused by it.

Now why the fuck is shawn mendes posting pictures of him kissing camila’s foot-

what. the. fuck. pic.twitter.com/zEoAW6hkGd — owen 🐇 | h0rny era (@RodeoClownzz) February 15, 2021

Others were just plain grossed out (we, too, are wondering where those feet have been).

I JUST SAW SHAWN MENDES JUSS CAMILA'S FOOT OMG GET ME OUT OF HERE pic.twitter.com/dYNFI3H8af — lili ♡ (@jksg1rl) February 15, 2021

But Mendes' biggest fans don't stray that easily, and some actually took to social media to gush about how cute they thought the post was.

Find you a guy who loves you from head to toe like Shawn Mendes does to Camila Cabello. pic.twitter.com/h9EQXKvmws — Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) February 15, 2021

I mean, you'd have to really love someone to willingly kiss their foot and let the whole world know it, right?

Plus, Mendes and Cabello's true fans know the couple is known for posting silly, over-the-top, PDA-ridden photos and videos on social media.

The fact that Shawn and Camila both love to do this type of strange and goofy stuff together just to mess with people is one of the reasons I love them. Weirdo soulmates 😌 pic.twitter.com/LHmv20IStP — Luka🌻💙 (@shawmila_cuties) February 14, 2021

Shortly after they officially started dating, for example, the musicians shared a silly video of themselves engaging in a messy, slobbery makeout session in an attempt to clap back at all those who said they seem to kiss like fish.

So regardless of what many are saying about the foot-filled Valentine's Day photo, it's clear this couple isn't too concerned about what others think — and, for better or for worse, they probably won't be easing up on the PDA anytime soon.