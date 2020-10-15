Toronto bride walks down the aisle to theme song from The Office

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly ruined the plans of many brides and grooms, but so too has it sparked a wave of creativity among couples who've been forced to either postpone getting married or celebrate their love with a small, socially-distanced ceremony.

Alexandra Turban, 22, and her now-husband opted for the latter — but it's safe to say that more than 10 people have now seen her walking down the aisle.

Video footage of the wedding atop Toronto's Globe and Mail Centre on Oct. 10 is currently tearing up the internet thanks to one unusual yet perfect song choice: The theme song to NBC's The Office.



Or rather, a more romantic-sounding version of composer Jay Ferguson's original intro theme music.

A Toronto bride surprised her husband-to-be by walking down the aisle to a rendition of the Office theme song - 📹 Alexandra Rosemary https://t.co/gr2tKqfEPo #Toronto #TheOffice #Wedding pic.twitter.com/ryWir9cBbZ — blogTO (@blogTO) October 15, 2020

"The song is a piano cover someone on YouTube did!" Turban tells blogTO. "I chose the song because we cancelled our original, bigger wedding due to COVID and still had this small one with ten guests."

Better yet, she did it as a surprise for her betrothed, whom she says adores the popular sitcom.

"Everyone there knew how much he loves The Office, so I thought it'd be a fun, personal touch as a surprise to him and all of our guests," she says. "My husband cried!"

Despite being smaller than intended, it would appear as though this wedding was a hit — somewhere between Jim and Pam's secret Maid of The Mist ceremony, and the church wedding during which every Dunder Mifflin employee danced down to aisle to a song that I won't mention, lest it get stuck in your head for a week.