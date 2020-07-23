DVSN fans scramble for tickets to concert at Toronto drive-in

Artists no longer need a stadium show to crash Ticketmaster with demand, as proven by Toronto's own DVSN and their upcoming drive-in concert.

The OVO-signed, Canadian R&B duo, comprised of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, announced on Wednesday that they'll be performing live on August 7 at the brand new CityView Drive-In on Polson Street.

"TORONTO... WE FOUND A WAY!" announced the group on Instagram. "Our first Live Concert since we put out new music!"

Fans — many of whom haven't been to a concert since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down everything fun — were overjoyed.

That joy turned to frustration, however, as Ticketmaster once again struggled to accommodate so many customers at once when pre-sale tickets went live at 10 a.m. this morning.

As it turns out, the monopolistic corporation sucks at selling tickets for outdoor events just as much as it does for anything else marginally popular.

"Ticketmaster dropped the ball with DVSN," wrote one person on Twitter. "Remembered at 10:03 and got on the app. I've been stuck at 22 in the queue (even after closing the app and going back in). At 10:14 got a message about high demand. Still at 22."

"Was anyone able to get those DVSN Tix?" asked another.

"I logged in at 9:45, had 5 people ahead of me in the queue, and was stuck on the pick your seats mode for 10 mins then got kicked out... wtf?!?!"

On top of being kicked out of the system repeatedly, some fans were displeased to learn that tickets were being sold per car, not per person.

For a spot that costs $400, that works out to roughly $200 per ticket for a couple who wants to see DVSN alone (and you know those couples exist.)

Given how cool drive-in concerts have proven to be thus far, however, some people are saying that the show should be well worth the price (which goes down even more if you have a car with four people in it).

If the first few concerts at CityView Drive-In are any indication, the band will perform live on a stage (and possibly beyond) at Polson Pier.

Concertgoers will be able to tune in to a dedicated radio frequency to listen in their cars, or to roll down the windows and hear the music blaring from REBEL's sound-system.

This will be the first show for DVSN since releasing their third full-length album, A Muse In Her Feelings, this past April, and one of the first socially-distanced drive-in concerts ever.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m. in limited quantities, but you might need patience to score some.