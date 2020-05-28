Music
toronto rapper Houdini

This is how the world reacted to the killing of Toronto rapper Houdini

This week was a sad one for Toronto's rap community after it was announced that 21-year-old budding rapper Houdini had died.

The rapper, whose real name is Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins, was killed on Tuesday afternoon in what Toronto Police believe was a targeted shooting outside the Bisha Hotel at King and Peter Streets.

Tributes to the up-and-coming rapper, who was just beginning to make his mark, flowed in from fans and peers alike.

R&B star Tory Lanez issued a tribute to the fellow Toronto musician on Instagram. The two had apparently been working on a project together.

Rapper Meek Mill also posted a tribute to Houdini.

Houdini had been emerging as part of the city's underground rap scene after beginning his music career in 2016.

He had been featured in several projects with other Toronto rappers, including KILLY and Pressa.

Houdini is one of several Toronto rappers to have been slain in recent months, the others being Fourty4Double0 and Bvlly — both of whom collorabted with Houdini.

Toronto Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting but plan to release video and images from the incident later this afternoon.

Lead photo by

@houdini

