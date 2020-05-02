Toronto neighbourhood treated to live performance of Bill Withers' classic song

Bill Wither's "Ain't No Sushine When She's Gone" seems like an appropriate song for a live performance given to a Toronto neighbourhood during physical distancing.

Though the skies have been sunny this spring, the streets are empty, so the organizations Jamii, Building Roots, St. Lawrence Neighbourhood Association and Canadian Stage have teamed up to present live performances to the community.

Soulpepper Theatre partnered with Jamii on April 3 to co-present Jeremiah Sparks performing the classic tune in the Esplanade neighbourhood.

Video by Nick Kachibaia captures the haunting performance as Sparks rolls through the deserted community while singing and playing piano. He's carried by Jamii's Kisanii Hub, a travelling mobile theatre that "delivered" early evening musical performances to residential streets in the Esplanade neighbourhood.

The Hub has also delivered mobile performances by Domanique Grant, Leen Hamo & Iman Abdul Razzak, Sara Luey, Johnny Toronto and Alessandro Montelli.

The Kisanii Hub rolled through the area at a slow pace so residents could hear the performances from their porches, windows, front yards and sidewalks, and make noise to show their appreciation as the travelling theatre passed by.

"Jamii's role is to identify needs in the neighbourhood and address them," reads the caption to an Instagram post from Jamii. According to their website, the performance series was put together "with the intent of encouraging people to stay home, practice physical distancing and contribute to better mental health for our community members."