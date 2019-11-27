Music
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
summer walker toronto

Summer Walker responds to backlash from fans at Toronto concert

R&B artist Summer Walker has been under fire for showing up three hours late to her Toronto concert and leaving fans waiting out in the cold Monday night, and now she's responding to the backlash. 

Walker took to Instagram Live to give her side of the story and to call fans out for being "disrespectful."

In the video, Walker claimed she had no clue she was late and that she simply "[goes] on stage when [she's] told to get on stage."

"I didn’t know nobody was outside, I didn’t know it was cold, I didn’t know it was raining, I didn’t know about none of that," she said. 

Walker also said she had trouble at the "Toronto border" and that much of her equipment was held up for hours. 

In response to the rumours that she was hanging out with Drake while fans waited, Walker explained that he's a "very nice man," but the two only spoke for about two minutes and took a photo together. 

This is far from the first time Walker has been criticized for being unprofessional and mistreating fans. 

The artist recently revealed that she struggles with mental health issues and her social anxiety is the reason she refuses to hug fans at meet and greets.

Still, many have said Walker consistently fails to show appreciation for her supporters. 

And in this case, many are angry that she failed to take any responsibility for the mishap and issued no apology whatsoever.

Some have even sold their ticket to one of her final upcoming concerts in response to her actions. 

Unfortunately for her, it seems Walker's attempt to deescalate the situation has only made fans more angry and resentful. 

