Summer Walker responds to backlash from fans at Toronto concert

R&B artist Summer Walker has been under fire for showing up three hours late to her Toronto concert and leaving fans waiting out in the cold Monday night, and now she's responding to the backlash.

Walker took to Instagram Live to give her side of the story and to call fans out for being "disrespectful."

In the video, Walker claimed she had no clue she was late and that she simply "[goes] on stage when [she's] told to get on stage."

"I didn’t know nobody was outside, I didn’t know it was cold, I didn’t know it was raining, I didn’t know about none of that," she said.

Walker also said she had trouble at the "Toronto border" and that much of her equipment was held up for hours.

Summer walker thinks Toronto has a border — Queen Tea (@tca__) November 27, 2019

In response to the rumours that she was hanging out with Drake while fans waited, Walker explained that he's a "very nice man," but the two only spoke for about two minutes and took a photo together.

This is far from the first time Walker has been criticized for being unprofessional and mistreating fans.

The artist recently revealed that she struggles with mental health issues and her social anxiety is the reason she refuses to hug fans at meet and greets.

Still, many have said Walker consistently fails to show appreciation for her supporters.

How is summer walker calling her own Toronto fans disgusting cause they had something to say about HER unprofessional ass.... take accountability for your actions, stop blaming other people for your bad behaviour come on now 🙄 — AFRICAN QUEEN ✨ (@Naijagoddess__) November 27, 2019

And in this case, many are angry that she failed to take any responsibility for the mishap and issued no apology whatsoever.

All summer walker had to say was; yo I’m sorry my concert wasn’t more organized and you guys had to stand outside for so long but listen this is what happened and why I was late... but sis really took NO responsibility and called Toronto disgusting for complaining... smh — aspiring hacker (@yungtwerkgoddes) November 27, 2019

Some have even sold their ticket to one of her final upcoming concerts in response to her actions.

I really wanted to see Summer walker in Atlanta but after her stunt in Toronto, I sold my ticket.



Not about to waste my time. Periodt — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@shakerrra) November 27, 2019

Unfortunately for her, it seems Walker's attempt to deescalate the situation has only made fans more angry and resentful.