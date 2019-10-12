Popular Toronto band is throwing a concert where fans get to choose the setlist

Selecting the setlist at your favourite band's concert is evidently a music-lover's dream, and soon Metric fans will get to do just that.

The beloved Toronto-based band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album Fantasies by re-releasing the album on vinyl, along with a line of merchandise.

On top of that, the band also just announced they'll be performing an intimate four-night recording event at The Funhouse in Toronto this November.

The concerts will feature band members Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw performing acoustic versions of the band's songs, and the very best part is that the audience will actually get to help decide the setlist each night.

The shows will take place on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 and there are only 200 tickets available per show.

Each concert will be recorded, and those lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket won't just get to vote for the setlist.

Concert-goers will also get to remember the night forever, because every ticket also includes a limited-edition vinyl and digital recording from the night (or nights) attended, "plus other goodies."

The Funhouse, where the concert series will take place, is an immersive art experience and venue that opened on Queen West just a few months ago.

The spot is full of artistic wonders, and Metric is encouraging attendees to arrive early to explore the different multi-sensory environments inside the Funhouse art maze before the show begins in the Underwater Ballroom.