Someone in Toronto almost lost $1,000 OVO tickets because of Shoppers Drug Mart

A Toronto man was extremely close to losing his $1,000 OVO tickets when a clerk at the post office in an Etobicoke Shoppers Drug Mart gave them to the wrong person, according to CBC News.

Xzavier Ramphal told CBC he ordered the tickets to the music festival as a giveaway for his company Southpaw Era.

When the tickets arrived last Thursday, Ramphal was on a business trip and couldn't go pick up the tickets in person. He was told a notice slip would be left in his mailbox.

He told CBC the notice was accidentally put in his neighbour's mailbox and a clerk at the store's post office gave her the tickets, despite her name and address not matching the one on the package.

Ramphal's neighbour, Paramjit Kaur, was nice enough to deliver the tickets to him the following day.

In a statement to CBC about the incident, Shoppers Drug Mart said there is a policy that states that customers picking up parcels must show ID and proof of address before leaving with a package.

"Unfortunately, in this case this process was not fulfilled and we are working with the store immediately to make sure this is corrected moving forward," the statement said.

Luckily Ramphal regained possession of the tickets for his company's giveaway.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of something similar happening again seems far from impossible, so make sure to always double check the name and address on a package before you take it home.