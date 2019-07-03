Roxodus Music Festival cancellation infuriates ticket holders

Hell hath no fury like a Nickelback fan scorned, as the organizers of a freshly-cancelled music festival just north of Toronto are learning today through angry Facebook comments.

Roxodus — a four-day-long concert series featuring the likes of Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Alice Cooper, Lynyrd Skynyrd and, yes, Canada's favourite punching bag — was scheduled to take place at an airport in Clearview Township, near Barrie, between July 11 to 14.

Attendees learned this morning, however, that the whole shebang was being called off "due to heavy rains in the Spring of 2019."

6 tickets, 3 camp spaces = $2300 please! Was at the Rolling Stones on the weekend, same area.....no cancellation there and no rain since hmmmmm — KDREX (@drexy12) July 3, 2019

"During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival," reads a letter posted to the event's website and social media accounts Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival this year," continues the note.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on but unfortunately, we could not make it happen this year.

The festival's producers, MF Live Inc., go on to say that information about ticket refunds "will be released shortly."

With little more than a week to go, those who've already shelled out as much as $639 for passes alone — not to mention the cost of travel, accommodations and time off work — are livid.

"This is an absolute embarrassment. I can't believe how many festivals I've been to that have been successful and now we're encountering this string of garbage," reads one of nearly 1,000 comments on the festival's Facebook post about the cancellation.

"You have shattered so many dreams — do the right thing and fix it."

"Not to mention this was the highlight of my summer," wrote another. "Booked days off work. Cost a small fortune for non-refundable hotel in Wasaga and I absolutely expect my ticket refunded and shuttle bus too. Total suckage."

Right now there are over 650 angry & disappointed user comments on the #Roxodus Facebook page. They were all posted in the past hour.



Whoever is managing #socialmedia for the now-defunct festival is either choosing not to reply to comments, or they simply can't keep up. pic.twitter.com/DkbAO1fWsl — Emily Baillie, CM (@EmilyBaillie) July 3, 2019

Many on Facebook and elsewhere are crying foul on MF Live Inc. over the stated reason for their festival's cancellation.

"The rain?" reads one comment. "Burl's Creek, which is twenty minutes away, was able to host 60,000 for the Stones last weekend so come up with another excuse that's not crap."

"I spent several years in the concert industry, and this smells fishy," reads another.

"Every major event like this has (or SHOULD have) cancellation insurance that would cover losses in the event of 'acts of God.' My guess is that the ticket sales were sub-par, and the promoter is attempting to use the 'rain' as a means to mitigate most of the costs."

Canada gets its own Fyre Fest! Dubious, now cancelled @roxodus promoter MF Live was encouraging 20,000+ ticket holders to deposit money into their wristbands last week. Let's see who gets what money back. I'm pretty skeptical. https://t.co/iiHc7YD7WE — Liisa Ladouceur (@LiisaLadouceur) July 3, 2019

Comparisons to the ill-fated Fyre Festival, widely regarded as the most disastrous event of its kind in history, are rampant.

Some are concerned that Roxodus ticket holders may never get their money back, similar to the some 5,000 wannabe-influencers who paid to party with Ja Rule at Fyre Fest back in 2017.

It is of note that Roxodus customers were told when they purchased passes through Eventbrite that all sales were final.

"No refunds or exchanges," reads a ticket information clause. "We go rain or shine. Performers, lineups, and programs are subject to change at any time. We will do our best to convey any changes in a timely manner."

I think it was a really nice gesture by #Roxodus organizers to let ticket holders know the festival was cancelled by sending them a complimentary meal.



Class acts. pic.twitter.com/6pxslbMiLb — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 3, 2019

Cash concerns aside, a lot of people are simply disappointed.

"The saddest part about the Roxodus cancellation isn't just that people can't experience this particular festival now, it's that many will feel robbed of a summer experience overall," wrote one commenter on the festival's Facebook page.

"When one plunks that much change down, it's likely they avoided paying for additional amazing events that did take place, only to have experienced none in the end."

There's been no word yet from the camps of Aerosmith, Nickelback, Kid Rock, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Collective Soul, Matthew Good, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Peter Frampton, Billy Idol, Blondie, Big Wreck or any other performers involved in the now-controversial affair.