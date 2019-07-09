Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
jennifer lopez toronto

Drake showed up to watch Jennifer Lopez in Toronto

Jennifer Lopez graced the Scotiabank Arena with her presence two nights in a row, on July 7 and 8, and the shows did not disappoint. 

For the Toronto stop on her It's My Party tour, J-Lo danced and sang her heart out, did some crazy outfit changes and kept the bar high as she always does. 

Her famous former baseball player boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was there partying it up with retired Maple Leafs player Tie Domi and his two daughters. 

Her costume changes were so impossibly seamless and impressive that, if you looked away for a second, you would have missed them.

the outfit change! #jlo #jenniferlopez #itsmypartytour

A post shared by Carmen (@carmenchan131) on

It was Jenny from the block's fifth and sixth time performing at Scotiabank, so they decorated her dressing room for the occasion. 

Even Drake showed up for the show, because everyone knows a J-Lo concert is a can't-miss. 

Drake was spotted with J-Lo's manager drinking water that's been micro-filtered, UV lit and subject to reverse osmosis because only the best for the 6ix God.

He also threw giant balloons into the audience.

As for Lopez, at one point she brought her 11 year-old daughter out for a touching mother-daughter duet. 

Now she's off to Montreal to do it all again, and some fans are so dedicated, they're going along with her. 

I think it's safe to say we're all hoping she comes back to Toronto soon, because if there's one thing we know about J-Lo, it's that she puts on one hell of a show.  

Lead photo by

Twitter

