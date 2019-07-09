Drake showed up to watch Jennifer Lopez in Toronto

Jennifer Lopez graced the Scotiabank Arena with her presence two nights in a row, on July 7 and 8, and the shows did not disappoint.

For the Toronto stop on her It's My Party tour, J-Lo danced and sang her heart out, did some crazy outfit changes and kept the bar high as she always does.

The ⁦@JLo⁩ show tonight in Toronto was a spectacular spectacle. Vegas era Ann-Margaret meets West Side Story’s Rita Moreno via the Bronx. The singing and dancing made for a party atmosphere that was simply enthralling. #JLoItsMyParty #JLo #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/rECIgUjVeL — Mark Perris (@markperris) July 9, 2019

Her famous former baseball player boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was there partying it up with retired Maple Leafs player Tie Domi and his two daughters.

Celebrating tonight with Toronto @MapleLeafs legend Tie Domi and his two daughters inside his “house” - Scotiabank Arena. @JLo pic.twitter.com/Ss4R341msP — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 8, 2019

Her costume changes were so impossibly seamless and impressive that, if you looked away for a second, you would have missed them.

It was Jenny from the block's fifth and sixth time performing at Scotiabank, so they decorated her dressing room for the occasion.

Even Drake showed up for the show, because everyone knows a J-Lo concert is a can't-miss.

Drake nos bastidores da Scotiabank Arena, onde ocorreu o show da Jennifer Lopez noite passada em Toronto. pic.twitter.com/5Uohkkhys3 — DBR | Mídias (@MidiasDBR) July 9, 2019

Drake was spotted with J-Lo's manager drinking water that's been micro-filtered, UV lit and subject to reverse osmosis because only the best for the 6ix God.

Drake cette nuit au concert de @JLo à Toronto. pic.twitter.com/XGiyc0khKm — Drake France (@6godfr) July 9, 2019

He also threw giant balloons into the audience.

De volta à 2016: Drake curtindo o show da turnê de Jennifer Lopez esta noite em Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZWP95IqpJU — DBR | Mídias (@MidiasDBR) July 9, 2019

As for Lopez, at one point she brought her 11 year-old daughter out for a touching mother-daughter duet.

Now she's off to Montreal to do it all again, and some fans are so dedicated, they're going along with her.

Thanks for 2 amazing shows in Toronto @JLo . Now am flying to Montreal to see you again tomorrow! #ItsMyPartyTour #JenniferLopez #goosies pic.twitter.com/xGRrZORsRd — Nadine Ndeke (@NadineNdeke) July 9, 2019

I think it's safe to say we're all hoping she comes back to Toronto soon, because if there's one thing we know about J-Lo, it's that she puts on one hell of a show.