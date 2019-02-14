Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez is coming to Toronto

JLo—the mega-pop star hailing from the Bronx with a two-decade career who really needs no introduction—is going on tour, and she's coming to Toronto.

The 49-year-old announced yesterday that she has a new live show called "It's My Party: The Live Celebration."

The 24-city tour, which starts in Phoenix on June 7, is making its way through 14 stadiums before hitting the Scotiabank Arena on July 7. 

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but if you've been waiting your whole life to see Jenny from the Bronx perform Waiting For Tonight live, keep an eye out for an announcement on when tickets drop.

It's been more than six years since JLo has gone on a concert tour, but she's definitely not going to give a rusty performance: she's been dancing her butt off for the past three years during her Las Vegas residency.

Get physically ready to sing hits from On the 6 in the 6ix—something tells me Drake will probably be greeting the original Fly Girl on stage with flowers.

