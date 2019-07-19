Music
Cardi B's sister is coming to a Toronto nightclub

Cardi B's little sister is coming to Toronto, and—surprise—she'll be partying at Mississauga's newest strip club. 

Hennessy Carolina Almanzar, Cardi's former co-star on Love & Hip Hop: New York and biggest hype man, will be at Her Nightclub tomorrow. 

The 23-year-old has been known to make appearances at clubs, and it's not her first time in the city: she was here last year for Caribana, and has hosted at Stadium and Luxy nightclubs too. 

If you're trying to catch a glimpse of mini-Cardi B, you'll probably need to spend anywhere between $460 to $1,900 for a private booth. Cue the Money track.

Hennessy Carolina

