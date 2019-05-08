Toronto is getting a massive cannabis music festival

Outdoor festival season is almost here and there's a new player in town this year, as Toronto gets a new cannabis music festival.

The Journey Festival is taking place at Boyd Conservation Park in Vaughan this summer and will feature music, food, drinks, art installations and cannabis-related programming from August 23 to 25.

"Cannabis has been a part of festival culture for decades. Consider that Woodstock is turning 50 this summer," said CEO Murray Milthorpe.

"Now along comes the Journey Festival, which plans to disrupt the stigma of cannabis in Canada in a fun, safe, and collective way."

Journey will include artisan cheese tasting, retail and beer villages, "worldwide cuisine and delicacies from top chefs to urban street food" and a 200 metre illuminated pathway through the festival.

It's also set to feature a speaker series called We-ed Talks, with writer and influencer Gary Vaynerchuk headlining.

This won't be the the only music festival officially getting into cannabis this year, as Kitchener's long-running EDM festival Ever After recently changed its policy to allow patrons to bring in a limited amount of cannabis per person.

Similarly, Journey will be a BYOW (Bring Your Own Weed) affair, with producers on hand only to host "interactive and informative kiosks" throughout the festival village.

Not yet known is who will be playing the festival, but acts will apparently be announced throughout the spring.