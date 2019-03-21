You can buy an unlimited concert pass for Budweiser Stage this year

Imagine an all-you-can-eat buffet, but for concerts.

LiveNation did, and the result is an all-season pass to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage at Ontario Place, as in, one price gets you unlimited concerts for five months at one of the city’s best outdoor music venues (and the good months, too.)

At $750, the pass isn’t cheap, but broken down it can be a great deal, especially considering how much people often pay people for tickets to music festivals that only last three days.

Live Nation Canada says it’s rolling out the season pass for all of its 2019 concerts at Budweiser Stage (formerly the Molson Amphitheatre) to commemorate the waterfront venue’s 25th anniversary.

We are very excited to announce that @thestrokes will kick off our 25th Anniversary! Our Opening Night will mark their first Toronto performance in over a decade. Register now for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/wajvJKB48s 🤘



— Budweiser Stage (@budweiserstage) March 20, 2019

Opening night is set to take place on May 20 and feature The Strokes in what will be the rock band’s only Canadian concert this summer.

Also on deck for the season, which runs until October, are: Florence and The Machine, Iron Maiden, The 1975, Corey Hart, Phish, Jimmy Buffett, Beck and Cage The Elephant, Santana, Sarah McLachlan with a Symphony Orchestra, Heart, Korn, Chris Stapleton, Blue Rodeo, Luke Bryan, Alexisonfire “and many more.”

Both season passes and tickets to The Strokes go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Mark that down if you want any chance of scoring the latter.