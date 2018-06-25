Bud Light Dreams brought the party to Toronto's waterfront this weekend

Tens of thousands of new-school ravers flocked to Ontario Place this weekend for downtown Toronto's favourite annual EDM festival, in case you were wondering where all the glitter came from.

The Bud Light Dreams Music festival (formerly known as 'Digital Dreams') came a bit earlier than usual this year, hitting the city during Pride weekend as opposed to its usual Canada Day slot.

Probably for the best though, given how hot this coming weekend is supposed to be — and how dangerous it is to party all day in heat like that.

Here are some of highlights from the annual two-day-long, three-stage-big event that took over Ontario Place's East Island on June 23 and 24.

The waterfront venue itself is perfect for a festival with three separate stages boasting three unique vibes. The RBC Echo Beach stage hosted heavy hitters like Galantis...

Armin Van Buuren...

Kaskade...

And Paul Van Dyk.

Over in the Dream House, people with sparkly plague masks jammed out to B.Traits...

John Digweed...

And Rusko.

The lush-looking Waterfront Stage brought out Camelphat...

Andrew Bayer...

And Giddy.

Everyone had lots of fun in the sun.

Except for when it rained.

Fortunately, the wet weather didn't last long.

All's well that ends with fireworks, right?

Bless our eardrums, every one.