Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bud light dreams 2018

Bud Light Dreams brought the party to Toronto's waterfront this weekend

Tens of thousands of new-school ravers flocked to Ontario Place this weekend for downtown Toronto's favourite annual EDM festival, in case you were wondering where all the glitter came from.

The Bud Light Dreams Music festival (formerly known as 'Digital Dreams') came a bit earlier than usual this year, hitting the city during Pride weekend as opposed to its usual Canada Day slot.

bud light dreams 2018Probably for the best though, given how hot this coming weekend is supposed to be — and how dangerous it is to party all day in heat like that. 

Here are some of highlights from the annual two-day-long, three-stage-big event that took over Ontario Place's East Island on June 23 and 24.

bud light dreams 2018The waterfront venue itself is perfect for a festival with three separate stages boasting three unique vibes.bud light dreams 2018The RBC Echo Beach stage hosted heavy hitters like Galantis...
bud light dreams 2018Armin Van Buuren...

bud light dreams 2018Kaskade...

bud light dreams 2018And Paul Van Dyk.

bud light dreams 2018Over in the Dream House, people with sparkly plague masks jammed out to B.Traits...

bud light dreams 2018John Digweed...

bud light dreams 2018And Rusko.

bud light dreams 2018The lush-looking Waterfront Stage brought out Camelphat...

bud light dreams 2018Andrew Bayer...

bud light dreams 2018And Giddy.

bud light dreams 2018Everyone had lots of fun in the sun.

bud light dreams 2018Except for when it rained.

bud light dreams 2018Fortunately, the wet weather didn't last long.

bud light dreams 2018All's well that ends with fireworks, right?

bud light dreams 2018Bless our eardrums, every one.

Photos by

Jesse Milns

