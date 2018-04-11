The Arkells played a secret show in Toronto last night

Toronto continues to be awash with the sounds of Hamilton as the Arkells surprised fans with a secret show last night.

News that the band would be performing a secret show somewhere in the city came mid-day yesterday and immediately sent fans on a hunt to find out where and when it was going down.

Hunting down the Arkells secret Toronto show like Where's Fluffy — Mikey desev (@babeDeSev41) April 10, 2018

It was eventually revealed that the band would be playing at The Boat in Kensington Market, an intimate music venue that holds about 100 people.

Once the time came, members of the band mingled with fans while lead singer Max Kerman led a sing along outside before the show.

Just last week the Arkells performed alongside City and Colour at a free concert in Yonge Dundas Square.

Reasons why I love living in Toronto: Arkells seem to play a concert every week😀 https://t.co/nthP44SDH7 — Mae⛸🕺🏻💃🏻 (@TandScotty) April 10, 2018

If you didn't catch them this time, no worries: they'll be back in Canada later this spring after a quick stint in the UK.