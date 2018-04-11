Music
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
arkells show toronto

The Arkells played a secret show in Toronto last night

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto continues to be awash with the sounds of Hamilton as the Arkells surprised fans with a secret show last night.

News that the band would be performing a secret show somewhere in the city came mid-day yesterday and immediately sent fans on a hunt to find out where and when it was going down.

It was eventually revealed that the band would be playing at The Boat in Kensington Market, an intimate music venue that holds about 100 people.

Once the time came, members of the band mingled with fans while lead singer Max Kerman led a sing along outside before the show.

Impromptu @arkellsmusic show at The Boat in @kensingtonmarketto #arkells

A post shared by Chris Glazier (@crglazier) on

Just last week the Arkells performed alongside City and Colour at a free concert in Yonge Dundas Square.

Lead photo by

jcho

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The Arkells played a secret show in Toronto last night

Drake hailed as a feminist hero over new single Nice for What

Someone live-tweeted Pitbull at the Toronto real estate expo

Everyone is getting excited about Nickelback at Dufferin Mall

Drake makes surprise appearance at Toronto nightclub

Drake performing intimate dinner concert in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular country bars has closed

Arkells and City and Colour are playing a free concert in Toronto