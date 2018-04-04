Arkells and City and Colour are playing a free concert in Toronto

Bell Media would like to offer you a free Canadian rock music concert in exchange for your attendance at a "special announcement" event on Thursday night.

The celebratory event will take place at Yonge-Dundas Square and feature both Arkells and City and Colour (aka Dallas Green), who together have won a combined seven JUNO awards.

In a press release issued last night, Bell revealed zero details pertaining to what it's actually going to announce.

Two hashtags, however, may provide somewhat of a hint to those familiar with the tele-conglomerate's affairs: #LightUpThe6ix and #BellBlueSky.

"In anticipation of Thursday's big event, the Toronto skies will be lit blue tomorrow night," reads the release, dropping yet another potential clue.

Arkells is set to release a new song on Friday but, based on how much Bell is hyping it up, I don't think that's what this event is about.

Whatever the company is about to announce, they're going to do it alongside free performances by two dope Canadian music artists – and you can't put a price on free (because it's free.)

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on April 5 at Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.