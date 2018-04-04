Arkells and City and Colour are playing a free concert in Toronto
Bell Media would like to offer you a free Canadian rock music concert in exchange for your attendance at a "special announcement" event on Thursday night.
The celebratory event will take place at Yonge-Dundas Square and feature both Arkells and City and Colour (aka Dallas Green), who together have won a combined seven JUNO awards.
In a press release issued last night, Bell revealed zero details pertaining to what it's actually going to announce.
Two hashtags, however, may provide somewhat of a hint to those familiar with the tele-conglomerate's affairs: #LightUpThe6ix and #BellBlueSky.
#TORONTO - see you tomorrow in Yonge-Dundas Square! https://t.co/x40v9325a1— City and Colour (@cityandcolour) April 4, 2018
"In anticipation of Thursday's big event, the Toronto skies will be lit blue tomorrow night," reads the release, dropping yet another potential clue.
Arkells is set to release a new song on Friday but, based on how much Bell is hyping it up, I don't think that's what this event is about.
Whatever the company is about to announce, they're going to do it alongside free performances by two dope Canadian music artists – and you can't put a price on free (because it's free.)
The event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on April 5 at Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.
Matt Forsythe
