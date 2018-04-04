Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Free Arkells concert

Arkells and City and Colour are playing a free concert in Toronto

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bell Media would like to offer you a free Canadian rock music concert in exchange for your attendance at a "special announcement" event on Thursday night.

The celebratory event will take place at Yonge-Dundas Square and feature both Arkells and City and Colour (aka Dallas Green), who together have won a combined seven JUNO awards.

In a press release issued last night, Bell revealed zero details pertaining to what it's actually going to announce.

Two hashtags, however, may provide somewhat of a hint to those familiar with the tele-conglomerate's affairs: #LightUpThe6ix and #BellBlueSky.

"In anticipation of Thursday's big event, the Toronto skies will be lit blue tomorrow night," reads the release, dropping yet another potential clue.

Arkells is set to release a new song on Friday but, based on how much Bell is hyping it up, I don't think that's what this event is about.

Whatever the company is about to announce, they're going to do it alongside free performances by two dope Canadian music artists – and you can't put a price on free (because it's free.)

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on April 5 at Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Arkells and City and Colour are playing a free concert in Toronto

Toronto billboards proclaim Drake a Kale God

TTC hosting concert inside abandoned Toronto subway station

The top 10 concerts in Toronto this April

Toronto just got a little free library for vinyl records

Historic Toronto music venue will be part of new apartment building

Bands fleeing Smiling Buddha bringing Owls Club back to life

Toronto music venue closing after 19 years