Beyonce and Jay-Z keep slapping Toronto in the face

Wooowww. Okay. Just one week after brutally snubbing Toronto on their list of upcoming shows, Jay-Z and Beyonce have done it again.

The married superstars just added nine more dates to their highly-anticipated On The Run II stadium tour, which kicks off this June, and Toronto wasn't one of them.

Beyoncé announcing 9 new #OTRII dates but still no Toronto date pic.twitter.com/ShWeG95Imn — Sydney Urbanek (@sydurbanek) March 20, 2018

Once again, Vancouver stands alone as the only Canadian city to be graced by Bey and Jay.

Many fans are complaining today that this is disappointing and surprising, as neither artist has skipped The 6ix on a tour for ages.

and yet still no toronto!!! must i change my postal code to give you my money, beyonce? I mean, I will but i'd rather not!! https://t.co/0fgBB2BkT6 — stuiie (@Stuiiee) March 20, 2018

New shows have been added in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Rutherford, New Jersey, Columbus, Ohio and Columbia, South Carolina.

All of these places now have two On The Run II tour dates booked, with the exception of Seattle, Columbia and Columbus.

Hold up, they don't love us like we love them.

There's always the possibility of more new shows being added to the tour... but that five-day-long window between Detroit and Buffalo that fans were hoping might be a placeholder for Toronto is gone.

Enjoy the show, Ohio.