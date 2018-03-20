Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Beyonce JayZ Toronto

Beyonce and Jay-Z keep slapping Toronto in the face

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Wooowww. Okay. Just one week after brutally snubbing Toronto on their list of upcoming shows, Jay-Z and Beyonce have done it again.

The married superstars just added nine more dates to their highly-anticipated On The Run II stadium tour, which kicks off this June, and Toronto wasn't one of them.

Once again, Vancouver stands alone as the only Canadian city to be graced by Bey and Jay.

Many fans are complaining today that this is disappointing and surprising, as neither artist has skipped The 6ix on a tour for ages.

New shows have been added in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Rutherford, New Jersey, Columbus, Ohio and Columbia, South Carolina.

All of these places now have two On The Run II tour dates booked, with the exception of Seattle, Columbia and Columbus.

Hold up, they don't love us like we love them.

There's always the possibility of more new shows being added to the tour... but that five-day-long window between Detroit and Buffalo that fans were hoping might be a placeholder for Toronto is gone.

Enjoy the show, Ohio.

Lead photo by

Beyonce/Instagram

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Beyonce and Jay-Z keep slapping Toronto in the face

CBC Music Festival releases its 2018 lineup

Co-owner of Toronto music venue Smiling Buddha charged with sexual assault

Justin Timberlake praises Drake during his Toronto concert

10 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Toronto music fans upset over Field Trip sponsor

Jay-Z and Beyonce are skipping Toronto on their next tour

The top 5 Irish pubs for live music in Toronto