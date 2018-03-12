Music
On The Run II Toronto

Jay-Z and Beyonce are skipping Toronto on their next tour

Hip hop's most iconic couple dropped some bittersweet news on Toronto this morning with the announcement of their forthcoming On the Run II stadium tour.

Kicking off in June, the concert series will take Jay-Z and Beyoncé around the world together once again, thrilling fans in cities all across Europe and North America – with at least one notable exception.

Toronto doesn't appear on the duo's list of tour dates

Before anyone tries to argue that Buffalo counts, it doesn't. 

The Carters will be performing at Ford Field in Detroit on August 13 and at Buffalo's New Era Field on August 18, but that's as close as their tour schedule gets them to The 6ix this time around.

Only one Canadian city – Vancouver – will get the pleasure of seeing Jay and Bey in concert together after what feels like years of high-profile marital drama.

Toronto fans are understandably confused, given that this is a major North American market. Many had already been planning to attend a show this summer after news of the tour was accidentally posted to (and deleted from) Beyoncé's Facebook page.

Neither of the artists have skipped Toronto, individually or together, on any of their tours for ages.

So why now? Why us?

Is Jay-Z offended by Toronto's lack of reverence? Did Beyoncé say "no, no, no, no, no" when Caplansky's closed? How does Drake factor into this? Where is our 6ix God now?

There's always the possibility of additional shows being added to the tour, of course. A five-day-long window appears between Detroit and Buffalo on the schedule, generating a bit of hope that Toronto will be announced at a later date.

Either way, tickets for On the Run II go on pre-sale March 14 through TIDAL and Beyonce's website, and on March 19 via LiveNation.

