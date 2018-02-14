Summer long music festival returning to the Toronto Islands

With news of the demise of WayHome and Warped Tour, Toronto music fans will be happy to hear that one of the city's favourite electronic music festivals, Electric Island, is still going strong and coming back to the Toronto Islands this summer.

The annual outdoor rave traditionally held at Hanlan's Point announced that it would be returning to its usual spot after having to move last year's festivities due to the flooding fiasco that submerged parts of the Islands.

A post shared by Electric Island (@electricislandto) on Feb 13, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

The flooding reportedly cost the city upwards of $8.45 million and saw the Islands closed for over three months, while Electric Island dispersed to Woodbine Park, CODA, and other venues around the city.

The Islands are expected to be in much better shape this season, with the city looking into flood prevention strategies later this year.

There will be five dates for this year's festival, starting on the May long weekend and wrapping up just before Labour Day with a two-day affair. Check their website for ticket and programming info.