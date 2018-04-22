Music
DJ Lessons Toronto

The top 5 DJ lessons in Toronto

DJ lessons are absolutely crucial for people who want to stand out from the masses of amateur DJs, but just don't have the skills to back it up. If Youtube tutorials just aren't cutting it for you, head to any of these schools and learn the art of scratching and programming properly. 

Here are my picks for the top spots to take DJ lessons in Toronto.

Off Centre DJ School

Focusing on turn tables and production gear, this school on Coxwell offers certificate DJ programs and nine-hour intro classes to get you into the groove. 

Scratch Lab DJ Institute

One of the best-known schools in Toronto, this place in East York has private and group classes where they teach a curriculum approved by the Ontario Board of Education. It's a proper school: expect to leave here with an in-depth understanding of the art of DJing. 

Noize Faktory

The delinquent spelling means it must be good, right? This school by Queen station specializes in one-on-one classes, providing tailored courses on DJing plus a 30-hour DJ Arts Master program covering everything from vinyl and CDJ software to the business side of things. 

Play de Record Academy

This Toronto vinyl mainstay has long been supplying local DJ's with their deep cuts and scratch battle vinyls. Even though they've relocated to Chinatown from their classic Yonge and Dundas spot, they have three types of DJ courses available in one hour sessions at their store. 

Trebas

The full-time, 48-week program provided at this recording arts school by the Junction Triangle doesn't play around. Grouped in with their audio engineering and production program, the DJ arts class has four terms covering everything from recording techniques to mixing.  

