Special screening of Princess Bride coming to Toronto with its main star in attendance

Film buffs in Toronto will be able to attend a special screening of The Princess Bride this fall, and they might just be able to meet one of the stars of the film.

In the long list of films that have stood the test of time, the 1987 fantasy-adventure, The Princess Bride inarguably still ranks towards the top — and you'll soon be able to see it mounted on the big screen at Roy Thomson Hall.

If you count yourself as one of the utterly-quotable film's many admirers, there's more to the screening that'll make it an utter can't-miss.

In addition to getting to watch the movie (which, of course, is a joy in and of itself,) the screening also features an appearance by the film's very own Cary Elwes, who plays the film's hero, Westley. Talk about a night to tweasure.

After the screening, there'll be a moderated discussion where Elwes will discuss the making of the film and its lasting impact, on top of sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from the production.

It's all happening on Friday, Nov 29 at 8 p.m., with Elwes' discussion taking place immediately after the screening.

Tickets to Roy Thomson Hall's special screening of The Princess Bride, with special guest Cary Elwes, go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. through the Hall's website, so be ready to snag yours for a truly inconceivable evening.