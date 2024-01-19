Host of beloved '80s kids' show of Toronto millennial nostalgia has passed away

Nerene Virgin, a children's entertainer and broadcaster who co-hosted the Toronto-produced educational program Today's Special in the 1980s, has passed away at age 78.

Virgin's obituary was published on Thursday evening, revealing the former television personality passed away at Burlington's Joseph Brant Hospital on January 15.

Her obituary honours her as "a courageous, vibrant, multi-talented, beautiful, trailblazing Canadian, with an incredible smile."

"Her spirit graced the realms of teaching, acting, journalism, storytelling, and social justice," it continues. "She lit up the spaces she entered and left an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of many. Nerene led by example. Her strength serves as a source of inspiration to future generations."

Born in 1946, she was a journalist, educator, television host and author.

From 1981 to 1987, she portrayed Jodie on Today's Special.

She used her writing skills to research, write and present the stories of Black Canadians.

She died on Jan. 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/u9pLLdW2gL — Craig Baird - Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) January 18, 2024

The obituary highlights Virgin's early years in Hamilton, "where her adulation for education and storytelling blossomed from watching and emulating her talented grandmother, Grace Toliver."

"Beginning in teaching, then moving to acting, and then marrying both talents in educational television. Her most rewarding work was with TVOntario and the series Today's Special. Her role as Jodie was by far her most cherished and important professional experience."

"This was evidenced by the fact that right up until her final moments, admirers would excitedly express how much she inspired and guided their childhood. Nerene achieved remarkable success, captivating audiences with her versatile performances that showcased both depth and authenticity."

That role is well-remembered by the countless Millennials who enjoyed Today's Special in their early days. In addition to her work on the program, Virgin was also featured in other Canadian television roles on shows, including the Polka Dot Door and The Littlest Hobo.

After establishing a successful career as an entertainer, Virgin expanded her broadcasting career with a stint as a reporter on CBC and CTV outlets in Ontario during the late 1980s. In the mid-2000s, Virgin even tried her hand at politics with two attempts to earn a seat as a Liberal Party MP.

Her broadcasting accomplishments helped earn Virgin a place on the list of Canada's 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women in 2016.

"If Nerene's message could be summed up in a Today's Special theme, Today's Special would be 'love,' reads the obituary, adding that Virgin "believed in making sure her words, and more importantly, her actions, showed the people in her orbit how much she loved them."

"She was one of a kind, endlessly talented, effortlessly funny, bringing joy to all who embraced her. Nerene will be missed."