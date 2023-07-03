Local landmarks abound in special Toronto episode of Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Even if you would score a solid zero if ever forced to take part in Star Trek trivia, you may want to watch the latest episode of the long-running science-fiction show if you're from Toronto.

Those not at all familiar with the cult favourite franchise, any of its stars or its storylines can definitely still appreciate "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," the most recent installation of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which takes place in none other than our hometown.

Nice, #StarTrekSNW Strange New Worlds kept Toronto, as Toronto in their episode Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow. 🖖🇨🇦 — Greg Banning 🇺🇦🌻 (@GregBanning) June 29, 2023

It is in this third episode of the second season of the series that a version of the ever-iconic Captain James T. Kirk joins La’an Noonien-Singh, Enterprise Chief of Security and one of the newer additions to the universe, on a trip back in time to change the future. (Warning: spoilers are ahead.)

After accidentally pressing the button on their time travelling device, the pair find themselves transported not to 21st-century New York City, as Kirk guesses at first, but to Yonge-Dundas Square during that same era.

I want to know which Torontonian on the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew made it their mission that not a single person on the planet would confuse this for any other city.



Like they pushed Toronto HARD every single scene it was FANTASTIC#Toronto #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/YcrM2SCXXQ — Eric Josey (@Eric_the_great7) June 30, 2023

After some remarks about "Maple Leafs, politeness and poutine," they go on a shopping spree in the Eaton Centre to don some new digs, take a walk along the Harbourfront, grab some street meat and play chess in a local park to win some Canadian cash.

But, after some lighthearted fun exploring the 6ix instead of outer space, our protagonists are brought to the scene of a terror attack that destroys a giant futuristic-looking bridge connecting the city to Niagara (that somewhat resembles the city's new Cherry Street bridges).

Even Doug Ford would never green light a project that wasteful. — Jamie Patterson 🚅 (@Jamie_Patterson) June 30, 2023

On the scene at what residents will recognize as Billy Bishop Airport overlooking Lake Ontario and the T.O. skyline, the two commence their search for the perpetrator of the largescale blast in earnest to correct the timeline as planned.

This includes stealing a car to peel through parts of the downtown core, passing too many Toronto sights to count in the process.

The latest episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” being aggressively and unapologetically set in present-day Toronto makes me feel seen in a way I did not expect. — Frank Yang (@fyang) June 30, 2023

Without further ruining the show, audiences should just know that they can count on beloved staples like the Lakeview, the Royal Conservatory of Music, the ROM and other spots serving as backdrops later in the episode, too.

As one person on Reddit said, "It was really hard to watch and concentrate on the plot as a Torontonian."

Others are calling it a love letter to the city that they themselves are absolutely adoring, mainly because most things filmed here simply use the city to represent another locale rather than pay homage to it like this episode did with flying colours.

Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. A love letter to Toronto and the best ST episode in years. Well done #SNW — Mike Kubes (@kubesincanada) June 30, 2023

The only suggestion that some fans had? That writers should have chosen to destroy the contentious Gardiner Expressway rather than a fictitious bridge to really get citizens' blood pumping.