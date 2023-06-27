Toronto is getting a new deluxe movie theatre with tons of frills

Film
Attention all cinephiles! Toronto is getting a brand new deluxe movie theatre, and showtimes are set to begin as early as this Friday. 

CinéStarz already boasts several locations in Ontario and Quebec, and will be bringing its latest location to the Woodbine Mall and Fantasy Fair.

The completely renovated movie theatre will feature eight screening rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art projection and audio technology, as well as plush leather recliner seats. 

Starting Friday, the theatre is set to play the latest Hollywood blockbusters like Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, The Little Mermaid and Elemental

In the next couple of weeks, the movie theatre will also start to offer a vast array of food options beyond your typical movie-fare, including hamburgers, chicken wings, pizza, French fries, and nachos. 

Depending on when your film wraps up, you can also catch a ride at the Fantasy Fair indoor amusement park to keep the fun going. 

CinéStarz Woodbine will be located at 500 Rexadale Blvd and officially opens on June 30. 

