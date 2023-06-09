Film
Isabelle Docto
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crave subscription tier ads

Another streaming service is introducing subscription tiers with ads in Canada

Film
Isabelle Docto
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canadians could be getting cheaper subscription options from Crave this summer.

The Bell Media-owned streaming platform announced on Thursday that it will expand its subscription offering with ad-supported tiers.

According to a news release, the new plans will give customers more options to access Crave content.

"We are thrilled to be offering the flexibility and expanded choice of ad-supported tiers to our subscribers while aligning Crave with current industry standards," said Karine Moses, senior vice president of content and news at Bell Media.

While Crave didn't provide full details about price points, a Bell Media spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that the new ad tiers "will offer subscribers unbeatable choice and value."

More details about the new plans will be announced when it's launched.

Regardless of the tier, subscribers will still have access to content in both English and French.

Viewers can still watch hit series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and The Office; new and old HBO and Max Original programming; blockbuster movies; kids programming; and Crave originals like Letterkenny, Canada's Drag Race, and We're All Going to Die (Even Jay Baruchel).

Crave is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of all new Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films, so you can rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home as much as you want.

This announcement comes after Netflix launched a low-cost membership plan with ads last year.

The streaming giant faced backlash for its password-sharing crackdown when it was first implemented in Canada, but the heat has seemed to simmer down.

Lead photo by

Mohamed_hassan/Pixabay
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Another streaming service is introducing subscription tiers with ads in Canada

You can watch free movies under the stars in Toronto this summer

Family Feud Canada changed the rules in its new season and here's how you could win big

People already have hilarious episode ideas for Toronto's Law and Order series

Toronto is getting its own Law and Order spinoff

Barbie star Simu Liu now has his own Ken doll and fans are split

Toronto film grad is providing vintage cars for movies and music video shoots

Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes about his love for Toronto in new video