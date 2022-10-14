Canadians are not happy with Netflix's new plan to launch with ads for less

Netflix is now set to offer a new, cheaper subscription rate for customers who don't want to pay the standard $9.99+ for the service per month, but the tier comes with one major catch — the interruption of ads, and people are, understandably, not impressed.

The streaming giant revealed on Thursday that starting on November 1, viewers in Canada can opt to pay a monthly fee of just $5.99 for access to the platform, but will have to sit through four-to-five minutes of advertising per hour of content.

Unfortunately for Netflix, the move has led consumers to absolutely hate on the brand.

Netflix adding ads? Go fuck yourself — itachi (@JayVinci) October 14, 2022

People are primarily outraged that Netflix would put a charge on ad-supported content at all, given that anything with ads — YouTube and Spotify, as examples — is usually free, with ad-less streaming available for a price.

Netflix, $NFLX is launching a $6.99/month ad-supported subscription in November.



So basically we have come full circle.



Hello cable TV — Blockgeeks (@Blockgks) October 13, 2022

Others also seem to be wondering how this will make Netflix any different from the now-unpopular cable TV of yore, with the whole draw of subscription streaming services being that they are ad-free.

...and if this is making Netflix essentially the same as cable TV, why are they not subject to the same Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission rules and regulations that cable providers are?

Hey @netflix if you’re going to act as a cable network with your new “basic with ads” plan than you should be subject to the same rules under the @CRTCeng #canada needs to better define what a network v streaming service is. #corporategreed — Will Webb (@2gay2gander) October 14, 2022

People are also rightfully concerned about Netflix's access to data, and the potential for targeted ads — and what precedent that could set for the telecom industry.

One thing I have heard from Canada’s telecom/tv/internet monopolies is that they can’t use ISP-level data to track and target

ads. If Netflix has targetting that eats into terrestrial ad revenues that’s an arrow in the quiver of big telco pushing for deregulation. — Shane Dingman (@shanedingman) October 14, 2022

There is also simply the audacity of the concept of charging for ad-laden content — one person deduced that customers will be valuing their own time as an ad viewer at less than $2 an hour — while Netflix has continued to increase its prices.

(This "basic with ads" tier, like its basic tier, will also only come with 720p resolution.)

Some seem happy to bid farewell to the brand as a result, on principle.

Many have suggested Tubi as a good alternative.

(whispers .... and Tubi has a much better selection honestly) — Alexander Burns (@_Alex_Burns_) October 14, 2022

In the wake of the announcement, people are predicting a huge drop in subscriptions for the company, since, well, we all know that nobody likes ads.

Some, though, are already thinking of ways around the new model, such as trying out an app-friendly ad-blocker to still get the lower rate (and give a middle finger to Netflix in the process).