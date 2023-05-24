Toronto film community devastated after passing of Samantha Weinstein at age 28

The Canadian film and music community is mourning the loss of actor Samantha Weinstein, who died on May 14 at the age of 28 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer just two and a half years ago.

Born on March 20, 1995 in Toronto, Weinstein was best known for her role as Heather in the 2013 remake of Carrie, in which she starred alongside Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

Weinstein began acting at the age of six and one of her first starring roles was as Josephine in Big Girl, which won the Best Canadian Short Film award at the 2005 Toronto International Film Festival.

The same role earned her the 2006 Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio (ACTRA) award for outstanding female performance at the age of 10, making her the youngest person to receive that honour.

Weinstein was also the lead singer and guitarist of the Toronto-based garage rock band, Killer Virgins and voiced various characters in multiple animated television series.

"Sam was actually a living embodiment of a sunbeam," said her father, David Weinstein. "She was so full of positive energy, anyone who ever met her would say that she just lit up every room she walked into."

Weinstein died at Toronto's Princess Margaret Hospital surrounded by her loved ones, and is survived by her parents, husband, sister, and other relatives.