Film
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
family feud canada auditions

Toronto auditions are now open for Family Feud Canada

Calling all Toronto know-it-alls, now is your time to use your ample knowledge to win some cash.

Auditions are now open nationwide to earn a coveted spot on Family Feud Canada for their fifth season.

Hosted by all-around funny man Gerry Dee, the Canadian version of this game show launched all the way back in 2019 and production is gearing up for the new season.

If you think your family has what it takes, then applying with a virtual audition is your next move to getting one step closer to the $30k grand prize.

Auditions require essential information like your team's name and hometown, a family photo, and a video telling producers about your family.

You'll also have to answer questions about your family team, including connections to your hometown, what makes your fam unique and what brings you all together – though, fair warning, families really go all out for these video auditions. 

Here's hoping a funny Toronto family will make it through the auditions and do the city proud, just like the Masellis Family and Danforth supermarket owners, who appeared on the show in 2021.

Good luck, Toronto!

Family Feud Canada 
