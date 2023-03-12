Toronto's Sarah Polley wins Oscar for Women Talking

Sarah Polley won the Oscar for Women Talking at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The acclaimed writer and director was competing in the highly contested category for Best Adapted Screenplay against films Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun: Maverick and All Quiet on the Western Front.

In her acceptance speech, Polley remarked "I want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words women and talking being so close together like that."

The comment comes a week after Polley took home a Spirit Award and noted that Mark Wahlberg had referred to the name of the film as "Women are Talking" during a presentation at the SAG Awards.

Polley was also up for the Oscar for Best Picture for the same film but lost out to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She found out about being nominated for two Academy Awards while waiting for an appointment at her doctor's office.