Toronto's Sarah Polley drags Mark Wahlberg after winning award for Women Talking

Toronto-born filmmaker Sarah Polley had a brilliant and clever response when actor Mark Wahlberg mispronounced the name of her highly-acclaimed film, Women Talking, at a major award show last Sunday.

The 51-year-old actor announced the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Feb. 26.

Wahlberg managed to breeze through all of the nominee names, including some that you'd naturally expect any person to stumble through, such as The Banshees of Inisherin.

Marky Mark also didn't have any trouble reading the names of the other nominees, which included Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Fabelmans.

However, Wahlberg had trouble reading arguably the most straightforward film name on the nominee list, Women Talking.

He announced the film as "Women are Talking" instead, which stirred up some reactions from the cast, including Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, who were seen laughing at Wahlberg's awkward rendition of the movie title.

The cast of Women Talking when Mark Wahlberg called the film, Women are Talking #sagawards pic.twitter.com/GZ3auCJX9I — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) February 27, 2023

Polley managed to clap back in the classiest way when accepting the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Sarah Polley dragging Mark Wahlberg for messing up the name of WOMEN TALKING at the SAG Awards in her speech 💀 #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/fqlmrux9T6 — Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) March 4, 2023

The Canadian filmmaker ended her speech by poking fun at the flub, saying, "I can't tell you what it means to us to be up here being recognized in this way for this film, Women are Talking, I mean Women Talking, sorry Marky Mark gets in my head."

On the red carpet, Polley joked that the flub did more to raise awareness about the film than any other single gesture, calling social media's reaction to the whole ordeal "extremely funny."

At the #SpiritAwards, #WomenTalking director @realsarahpolley shared her reaction when Mark Wahlberg called her film "Women Are Talking" at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/rlveZ1inIw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2023

"I find it hard to muster up outrage in my heart," she said. "It ended up being [an] incredibly hilarious talking point around our film and it got a lot of our supporters out there talking about how much they liked our film and that was really wonderful. I mean it was just hysterical watching that Twitter storm happen for two or three days was really something else."

Women Talking was written and directed by Polley, and is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. The film was inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote Mennonite community in Bolivia.

The film is up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, so let's hope whoever is set to announce the nominees in each category makes sure to rehearse beforehand.