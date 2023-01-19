Sarah Polley has perfect response after her film Women Talking snubbed by BAFTAs

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley had the perfect response when one person suggested her film was snubbed by the BAFTA Film Awards.

Polley, who was born and raised in Toronto, has starred in several feature films, including The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Exotica, The Sweet Hereafter, Go, Splice, and Mr. Nobody.

Polley made her feature film directorial debut with Away from Her in 2006, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In 2022, she wrote and directed the American drama film Women Talking, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. The film is inspired by real-life events that occured at the Manitoba Colony, a remote Mennonite community in Bolivia.

“Unlike any film you’ve seen before.” - Variety



Inspired by true events, watch the new trailer for #WomenTalking now. From Director @realSarahPolley – see the film in select theaters Christmas, everywhere January. pic.twitter.com/yoSbHgTATk — Women Talking (@Women_Talking) December 14, 2022

The film received widespread praise and stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand.

When one person suggested that Women Talking had been snubbed by the BAFTAs, Polley provided some "context" for the decision.

My heart is truly broken for WOMEN TALKING — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 19, 2023

The filmmaker cleverly deflected the snub by noting she ate an "astonishing" number of scones and sandwiches at the BAFTA tea party.

I appreciate that but to give context to the snub - I did eat an astonishing (and greedy) number of scones and sandwiches at the BAFTA tea party. My plate was piled so high. I got some warning looks. I didn't heed them. But it was worth every delicious morsel. No regrets. https://t.co/WuTFN9hqO9 — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) January 19, 2023

"It was worth every delicious morsel. No regrets," Polley said.

i cannot handle women talking erasure @BAFTA you should be ashamed of yourself — phoebe (@jodiecomerjesus) January 19, 2023

The filmmaker also went on to praise The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose film was nominated for three BAFTAs, including Best Direction.

I know people are pissed about Women Talking missing, but these 5 are all outstanding choices so I can’t argue with BAFTA going for these instead 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/TMwknnVmIZ — Alex (@AMG_Review) January 19, 2023

"GINA!!!! So happy for you. May this deserved recognition continue. This nomination for you was all I needed today to be happy," Polley wrote.

Come in @BAFTA!!! Women Talking shut out. Insane — Christina Jeurling Birro (@ChristinaBirro) January 19, 2023

Despite this BAFTA setback, Women Talking was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and received six nominations at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.