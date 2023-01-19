Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Sarah Polley has perfect response after her film Women Talking snubbed by BAFTAs

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley had the perfect response when one person suggested her film was snubbed by the BAFTA Film Awards. 

Polley, who was born and raised in Toronto, has starred in several feature films, including The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Exotica, The Sweet Hereafter, Go, Splice, and Mr. Nobody. 

Polley made her feature film directorial debut with Away from Her in 2006, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. 

In 2022, she wrote and directed the American drama film Women Talking, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. The film is inspired by real-life events that occured at the Manitoba Colony, a remote Mennonite community in Bolivia. 

The film received widespread praise and stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand. 

When one person suggested that Women Talking had been snubbed by the BAFTAs, Polley provided some "context" for the decision. 

The filmmaker cleverly deflected the snub by noting she ate an "astonishing" number of scones and sandwiches at the BAFTA tea party. 

"It was worth every delicious morsel. No regrets," Polley said. 

The filmmaker also went on to praise The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose film was nominated for three BAFTAs, including Best Direction. 

"GINA!!!! So happy for you. May this deserved recognition continue. This nomination for you was all I needed today to be happy," Polley wrote. 

Despite this BAFTA setback, Women Talking was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and received six nominations at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture. 

Lead photo by

Women Talking
