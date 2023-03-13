Pedro Pascal gushes about his love for Canada and says he's coming back

While most of the world was tuning in to the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, loyal The Last of Us fans were locked in to the show's much-anticipated season finale on HBO.

The show's lead actor, Pedro Pascal, may have been in attendance at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, but reporters were more interested in his recent post-apocalyptic drama television series than anything else.

What we learned through his answers was that the Chilean-born American actor just really loves Canada.

"We couldn't have done it without Canada, frankly," Pascal told CTV's etalk anchor Tyrone Edwards. "Because of its physical landscape, our crews, 12 months. I miss it, I'm going back."

The adorable clip got lots of Canadian fans blushing, with one writing, "I love how my husband is so supportive of my home country."

"Can't wait until you come back to Canada, might not let you leave," another person wrote.

"This man is a treasure," yet another fan commented.

The Last of Us, which HBO adapted from Naughty Dog's wildly-popular video game of the same name, was filmed throughout Alberta from July 2021 to June 2022, meaning that Pascal had plenty of time to fall in love with the country.

He hasn't been quiet about his admiration for Canada in the past, either, telling etalk at the premiere of The Last of Us: "Shout out to Canada. I love Canada. Take me back!"

The actor, who before The Last of Us was known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Narcos and Disney's The Mandalorian, added that there was a "very beautiful dedication that our crew had that did feel Canadian."

"We were shooting for a year and the dedication and the level of enthusiasm never wavered, ever," said Pascal when the series launched.

The 47-year-old actor has stolen the hearts of many through his role as Joel Miller, a tough, middle-aged survivor of a globally-devastating illness who is tormented by his past.

In the show, Pascal's character is tasked with smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The series has been met with widespread praise, with the first five episodes of the show averaging almost 30 million viewers. The season's finale aired on Sunday night, and the series has already been renewed for a second season.

While The Last of Us fans will inevitably have to wait several months to see Joel and Ellie back in action, there's still plenty of dreamy Pedro Pascal interviews to swoon over in the meantime.