Keanu Reeves had an ultra-Canadian response to being called 'Canadian royalty'

If you were to crown one Canadian celebrity with the title "national treasure," Keanu Reeves would most definitely be on the list of contenders.

Dubbed the "Internet's boyfriend," Reeves has captured the hearts of many over the years for his consistent generosity and adorably shy demure.

In a video uploaded on March 7, Reeves sat down with ET Canada's Keshia Chanté to promote his film, John Wick: Chapter 4, and once again proved that he's one of the most genuine celebrities in the business.

Chanté starts off the interview by praising Reeves, saying "okay, first of all, you are Canadian royalty." The compliment resulted in a confused look and lots of blushing from Reeves who responded, "no I'm not."

Chanté continues to commend the actor, saying "you are, I promise you, you are."

Reeves reluctantly accepts the compliment after a fair bit of back-and-forth, saying "that's kind."

Chanté went on to ask the actor what grounds him and keeps him humble while working on such highly-acclaimed films, to which Reeves responds, "I'm just an actor. I'm just a guy. I'm just trying to do the best I can."

After discussing the film's stunts and Reeves' own personal driving skills, Chanté ends the interview with "thank you, appreciate your time, Canadian royal."

Reeves continues returning his polite and ultra-humble responses, saying, "I'm not a Canadian royal."

The Toronto-raised actor, who was born in Beirut, hasn't been shy about his Canadian roots in past. Most recently, Reeves professed his hometown love for the Toronto Maple Leafs while hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit.

While Reeves seems reluctant to accept his informal title as a "Canadian royal," there's no denying the actor is a national treasure.