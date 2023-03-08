Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
keanu reeves

Keanu Reeves had an ultra-Canadian response to being called 'Canadian royalty'

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you were to crown one Canadian celebrity with the title "national treasure," Keanu Reeves would most definitely be on the list of contenders. 

Dubbed the "Internet's boyfriend," Reeves has captured the hearts of many over the years for his consistent generosity and adorably shy demure. 

In a video uploaded on March 7, Reeves sat down with ET Canada's Keshia Chanté to promote his film, John Wick: Chapter 4, and once again proved that he's one of the most genuine celebrities in the business. 

Chanté starts off the interview by praising Reeves, saying "okay, first of all, you are Canadian royalty." The compliment resulted in a confused look and lots of blushing from Reeves who responded, "no I'm not." 

Chanté continues to commend the actor, saying "you are, I promise you, you are." 

Reeves reluctantly accepts the compliment after a fair bit of back-and-forth, saying "that's kind." 

Chanté went on to ask the actor what grounds him and keeps him humble while working on such highly-acclaimed films, to which Reeves responds, "I'm just an actor. I'm just a guy. I'm just trying to do the best I can." 

After discussing the film's stunts and Reeves' own personal driving skills, Chanté ends the interview with "thank you, appreciate your time, Canadian royal." 

Reeves continues returning his polite and ultra-humble responses, saying, "I'm not a Canadian royal." 

The Toronto-raised actor, who was born in Beirut, hasn't been shy about his Canadian roots in past. Most recently, Reeves professed his hometown love for the Toronto Maple Leafs while hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit

While Reeves seems reluctant to accept his informal title as a "Canadian royal," there's no denying the actor is a national treasure. 

Lead photo by

ET Canada
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Keanu Reeves had an ultra-Canadian response to being called 'Canadian royalty'

Toronto's Sarah Polley drags Mark Wahlberg after winning award for Women Talking

Keanu Reeves professes his hometown love for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto mansion where Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen filmed 'It Takes Two' demolished

You can now submit a proposal to create a new Canadian Heritage Minute

Ryan Reynolds is opening a massive film and production hub near Toronto

Actor Lee Min-ho just bought a huge haul at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

Teletoon to disappear after more than 25 years as a Canadian TV channel