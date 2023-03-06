Keanu Reeves professes his hometown love for the Toronto Maple Leafs

There's nothing like a little hometown love, especially from a mega-star and fellow Canadian like Keanu Reeves (aka Chuck Spadina.)

The Toronto-raised (he was born in Beirut) actor recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, where he intimately dished details to his dedicated fans, from behind-the-scenes of his most loved films to more personal questions about his life.

Ever wondered what the John Wick star's first pet was? It turns out it was a little guinea pig named Carrot, which Reeves remembers as a "cutie-pie."

Interested in what hobbies or interests the 58-year-old heartthrob explores in his spare time?

"I like me some motorcycles, typewriters, Japanese whisky, playing in the band, learning, reading, and some fine red wine," he says.

Back to the Toronto content…

When Reeves was asked what his favourite sports team is, he responded with "… any Canadian Olympic team." He finished in a separate answer, "but in the NHL, hometown-Toronto Maple Leafs."

He is a well-known Leafs' supporter and even played rep hockey for North Toronto in the Metro Toronto Hockey League, which is now the Greater Toronto Hockey League, back in the day.

At his Canada's Walk of Fame induction back in 2021, he mentioned some of his favourites — The Toronto Reference Library, Hazelton Avenue (the street he grew up on), Jesse Ketchum Public School (his elementary school) and Rosedale Park.

Here's hoping we'll catch the star rinkside at the Leafs' next game!