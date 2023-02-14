Film
Rhea Singh
Posted 6 hours ago
Harvey Lalonde

Beloved Toronto film festivals volunteer Harvey Lalonde has passed away

Harvey Lalonde, an icon in the film festival community in Toronto, has passed away from a stroke. 

Lalonde is well-known in the film festival community and has volunteered for over 30+ festivals, from TIFF, Hot Docs, Fringe, Nuit Blanche and Reel Asian to name a few. 

Lalonde suffered a stroke last week and was placed in ICU. Lalonde passed away earlier this week.

Friends and fans took to social media on Feb., 13 to share their love and appreciation for the film festival volunteer, who made an impact on the city's film community with over 20 years of work. 

Described as a Toronto's film fest legend, Lalonde got his start volunteering at film festivals in 1995 when he applied to TIFF as a volunteer. 

Lalonde's volunteer work went beyond Toronto, volunteering at the Sundance Film Festival as well.

Lalonde's volunteering has heavily impacted the community, so much so that in 2020 when Kelly Michael, founder of the Blood in the Snow Film Fest, started a GoFundMe to help Lalonde avoid homelessness, over $13,000 was raised in just one day.

"Harvey was an incredibly beloved figure by the entire Toronto film community," said film critic Sean Patrick Kelly in an post commemorating Lalonde's life. 

No official memorial service has been announced for Lalonde. 

Robin Sharp
