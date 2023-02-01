Ryan Reynolds just surprised a class full of students at a Toronto college

Canadian-American mega-superstar Ryan Reynolds just made an appearance to a group of lucky college students in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

The Deadpool star was spotted at Seneca College, surprising journalism students by popping into one of their classes unannounced.

Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud pic.twitter.com/6dSiCoFLZH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 1, 2023

It appears that the Vancouver-born actor participated in a broadcast journalism class and was filmed reading from a prompter, practicing his news anchor skills.

Video shared to social media shows Reynolds talking about the Dr. Phil show, which made the announcement Wednesday that the "help" talk show will cease production after 21 dramatic seasons.

"It's clear retirement isn't in the picture, for 25 years, Dr. Phil gave advice to troubled relationships…" he says before asking his co-anchor, a clearly star-struck Seneca student, "are you with me here?"



The 40-second clip is filled with laughs and the occasional "oh my god" as students realize they're breathing the same air as the part-owner of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C.

@VancityReynolds stopped by a Journalism class at Seneca today. He’s pretty good on camera, he may have a future in the industry. Have to lose the coffee cup on air though. — Bill Hutchison (@bill_hutch15) February 1, 2023

"Ryan Reynolds is in the house," screams somebody in the background as the husband of Blake Lively gives the J-students a run for their money. Or tuition.

Reynolds took to Twitter to share his experience with his 21 million followers, posing for a quick photo in front of the #SenecaProud banner.

"Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud," read his caption.

And, of course, the comments section was full of jealous students and Seneca alumni who never got to experience the joy that is Ryan Reynolds during their time at the educational institution.