Ryan Reynolds was in Toronto and people questioned why he wasn't wearing a mask

Actor Ryan Reynolds was in Toronto this week premiering a new movie and some people noticed he and Toronto Mayor John Tory were missing something still required in all movie theatres in the city.

The Vancouver-based actor was promoting his new Netflix film The Adam Project, which is about a time-travelling pilot. The film had its Canadian premiere at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Thursday night.

Massive thanks to @VancityReynolds for coming through TIFF Bell Lightbox for the ADAM PROJECT 🇨🇦premiere last night. And so cool to see the support for @groupeffort's work. https://t.co/DNmlHz1ztW — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 25, 2022

And it seems as though Toronto Mayor John Tory got an invite: the two were photographed in conversation at the premiere.

Great to welcome @VancityReynolds to Toronto this evening at the Canadian premiere of #TheAdamProject at @TIFF_NET Lightbox.



Always great to see Canada's film industry and talent celebrated in our city and on @Netflix’s global platform. pic.twitter.com/ol9CTIhKxE — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 25, 2022

One person joked that Tory was trying to convince Ryan Reynolds to give him a part in Deadpool 3.

But what many people noticed is that the two were chatting very closely without masks. While Ontario is lifting many of the health measure mandates, masking is still in place for public indoor settings.

Where are your masks? — Barbara E K 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@BArBArA_E_K) February 25, 2022

Most were concerned about the mayor's lack of a face covering since Toronto has a mask bylaw for such spaces, which has been extended to April 2022.

"What, no masks? Oh that's right. I forgot. You only preach it," one person wrote.

It is NOT up to you to tell anyone to wear a Mask any longer… unbelievable — Jeff Lewis (@JeffThomasLewis) February 25, 2022

"So you stand OUTSIDE Randy's Restaurant with a mask on but no mask on either of you inside? No social distancing either. Got it," another said, referencing Tory's recent visit to a local Scarborough restaurant.

It's worth noting that they were posing for photos and had likely taken off masks for this reason. Reynolds was notably seen outside with a mask on.

Ryan Reynolds in Toronto yesterday promoting another Netflix thing. Glad to see Covid has not changed everyone. 🤣

https://t.co/Li28qlTTZM pic.twitter.com/K1kLYNJb7y — Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) February 25, 2022

It's also hard to find fault with Reynolds, who is known for his philanthropy and healthcare causes. He has been raising money for SickKids every December through a campaign revolving around his now-iconic "beloved yet aesthetically-challenged holiday sweater."

At the beginning of the pandemic, Reynolds and Canadian hockey star and Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser also teamed up to bring masks and gloves for frontline health care workers in Toronto.