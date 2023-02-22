Actor Lee Min-ho just bought a huge haul at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

K-drama fans in Toronto will have to keep their eyes peeled for acclaimed South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, who recently documented his experience visiting a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The 35-year-old actor gained widespread fame following his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers, and has since appeared in the Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko.

The star is currently in town to film the show's second season, and has since hit up several Toronto landmarks.

This past weekend, Min-ho uploaded several relatable pictures of himself browsing a local Shoppers, and was seen smelling flower bouquets and checking out all the Canadian snacks.

His shopping cart was full of essentials including red solo cups, paper plates, and laundry detergent.

Later, the actor uploaded images of his sizeable Shoppers haul that was sprawled across the kitchen countertop. It appears as though all that shopping and browsing got Min-ho tired, because he ended the post with pictures of him laid up on the couch.

"Surviving in Canada," Min-ho cleverly captioned the series of photos.

The next day, the South Korean star posted several images of himself bundled up at Sunnyside Beach, soaking in the city's majestic waterfront views.

Filming of the second season of Pachinko is set to take place in Toronto until March 27, so it's safe to say fans can definitely catch Min-ho taking a couple of more essential trips to Shoppers during his stay.