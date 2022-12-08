Ryan Reynolds puts on ugly Christmas sweater to help SickKids

Canadian actor and philanthropist Ryan Reynolds has suited up in his "aesthetically challenged" ugly Christmas sweater for the fourth consecutive year, in his beloved year-end holiday campaign for SickKids.

The Vancouver-born star has used his ugly sweater - adorned with a flashy gold bow - many times to raise funds for The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

This year's campaign video features cameos from a whole crew of Canadian celebrities, including Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, and fellow actor, Seth Rogen, who voices the talking gold bow on Reynolds' sweater.

The video begins with Reynolds speaking about the annual campaign, after which he is interrupted by his ugly sweater (ie. Seth Rogen).

This fashion makes a statement. Help us help @sickkids 💙 pic.twitter.com/gJF0rSsZol — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 8, 2022

"As a sweater and fellow Canadian that comes out but once a year, I've grown a little tired of Ryan's like, self-deprecating, deanpan jokes," the sweater says. "What are we going to do next? We're gonna cut to NHL superstar Auston Matthews for a special message?"

The video then hilariously jumps to a scene of Matthews on a hockey rink, where he says "Hey, Ryan."

Before he can continue, the ugly sweater interrupts once again and says, "no thank you, Auston! Instead, revel in the wonder of a talking sweater as you make a donation to SickKids."

The camera eventually pans to Reynolds once again who says, "well...that's not what I was expecting. But you know what? I was thinking..." to which the sweater abruptly responds, "please cut to the titles before he makes an obscure pop culture reference. You gotta cut to the titles right now, please."

The ugly Christmas sweater has made an appearance in all of Reynolds' holiday campaigns, and the two share a long history. Back in 2018, actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal pranked Reynolds into wearing the ugly sweater to a party.

On the fundraiser's page, the hospital has announced that Samsung Canada will be matching donations up to $100,000 made before midnight on Dec. 24.

The annual holiday campaign has been a huge success in the past, and even helped to raise more than $850,000 for SickKids in 2021.