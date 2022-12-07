You can watch free movies at this film festival that's celebrating 20 years in Toronto

Calling all movie buffs! If you love to check out new films all while saving on some cash, then make sure to check out the Regent Park Film Festival in Toronto.

What is the event?

The annual film festival is back and is celebrating its 20th year with four days filled with feature film premieres, short film premieres, activities, panels with directors, and workshops.

There are also a ton of talks with creatives for those who are interested in learning more about the film industry.

One of the main talks is with Carlos Bustatmante, a reporter from Entertainment Tonight Canada and former YTV host. You'll be able to listen to his journey through the Canadian media industry.

This year there will be five different feature films that are set to premiere at the film festival which includes Brother, TikTok, Boom, Portraits from a Fire, Summer of Soul and Riceboy Sleeps.

For those who attend the Summer of Soul screening on the Saturday morning, there will be a free breakfast an hour before the film premiere. The breakfast will be available on a first come first serve basis and doesn't require a ticket.

Ticket options

Did I mention that the entire film festival is free? All movies, workshops and panels are free but require online registration for tickets as there is limited capacity. Programming and scheduling can also be found online.

The Regent Park Film Festival is on from December 7 through December 10 at Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East.