Meghan Markle complains about Toronto Police in new Netflix series

No, I'm kidding. They're really not – but if any member of the British Monarchy were to be considered "relatable," it would be Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, actress-turned-real-life-Disney-princess-turned-charity maven and genuine renegade.

Markle, 41, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, but spent about least seven years living in Toronto while filming the hit legal drama Suits.

It was right here in The 6ix that she first stepped out in public with her now-husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, while he was in town for the 2017 Invictus Games.

Markle had already stolen Harry's heart at that time, and went on to charm the entire world in subsequent years — but she learned pretty quickly that falling in love with a member of the Royal Family comes with challenges. Serious, damaging challenges.

Both the Duke and Duchess, who retained their titles after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, have both spokenly openly about their struggles in trying to live their lives under a microscope stronger than any other of its kind on the planet.

The first volume of Netflix's highly-anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan was released today, containing three of six episodes that are said to "explore the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple's courtship to the challenges and controversies that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The remaining three episodes are scheduled to drop as "Volume 2" of the series on Dec. 15.

Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Fans of the couple, of the royal family and of drama in general are now digging into the material and pulling out interesting tidbits to share with everyone online who might be interested to know that, say, Harry was 30 minutes late to his first date with Markle, or that Harry's stepmother, the newly-appointed Queen Consort Camilla Bowles, isn't a fan of eco-friendly toilets.

One bombshell that's been gaining traction locally, however, is Markle's revelation that police in Toronto basically refused to protect her from aggressive paparazzi and other threats at her Toronto home back in 2016.

Markle claims that media started descending upon her home in 2016 when rumours first started flying that she might be dating Prince Harry. Strangers were camped outside of her house, sleeping in their cars, taking photos of the property and effectively stalking the woman.

Police were reported to have visited Markle's home in Seaton Village to address "concerns that her suddenly sky-high public profile could be a security threat," according to ET Canada.

Unfortunately, she experienced something that another woman in Toronto went viral for complaining about just yesterday: A complete lack of actual help from the cops.

Markle addresses this situation in the second episode of the series, explaining that she told Toronto Police about how she was being followed by photographers.

"I would say to the police: If any other woman in Toronto said to you, 'I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared,' wouldn't you say that was stalking?" she said in the docuseries.

The Duchess says that police told her they couldn't do much because of "who you're dating."

This is Harry speaking… A. Is this a dig at William and Catherine? B. Terrible “paparazzi harassment” example to show us of Meghan when we know she called paparazzi in Toronto to catch her exiting yoga class. pic.twitter.com/vSgOgQXk9h — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 8, 2022

The paparazzi stalker part of episode two is the only time, so far, that Toronto is mentioned in Harry & Meghan, but locals are definitely hungry for more.

"I hope the Harry and Meghan doc has an entire episode about their favourite Toronto stores and restaurants," joked one Twitter user.

"Harry wearing a TORONTO VS. EVERYONE tshirt, while Meghan sports RACCOONS VS. TORONTO. What a quirky pair!" replied another.

Most important, however — even more so than a police department that apparently isn't sufficiently staffed to protect everyone — is the fact that Markle pronounced "Toronto" correctly. No hard second T.

"Watching the Harry & Meghan on Netflix and noticed how Meghan correctly pronounced Toronto. Without the T of course," noted one viewer. "She's a Canadian despite what her passport says."