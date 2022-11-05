Where to watch bollywood movies in Toronto

Bollywood movies may not be a common sight at Toronto theatres like the Varsity or Scotiabank but it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that the GTA still offers a handful of options for movie-goers to get their Bollywood on.

Here are some of the best places to watch Bollywood and other South Asian cinema in the city.

Albion Cinema has historically been known for its liberal selection in the Bollywood department, providing a cultural hub for Bollywood enthusiasts and families.

This cinema is the first place to go for new releases and while they also screen Tamil features, they often run subtitle-less. Admission for Hindi films are $12.00 and admission for Tamil films are $15.00.

Woodside provides Scarborough residents with a location for Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil films. Once again, be sure to double check the show listings as some of the Tamil films screen without subtitles. Like Albion Cinema, the admission fee remains the same of $12.00 for Hindi films and $15.00 for Tamil films.

This Mississauga theatre has all the comforts and snacks of a major movie chain - it shows regular Hollywood fare but also incorporates regular screenings of Bollywood films. They have Hindi and Punjabi films all with English subtitles with the admission fee being $13.50.

This Richmond Hill theatre offers a wide variety of Hindi films and Tamil films alike. Like Albion Cinema and Woodside Cinema, the admission fee is the same of $12.00 for Hindi films and $15.00 for Tamil films.

Cineplex Mississauga offers five films in Hindi and Punjabi Bollywood films that you can check out with friends, all with English subtitles, in addition to regular Hollywood films. General admission is $13.50

This location on Winston Park Dr. has three bollywood films available in Hindi and Punjabi with english subtitles, in addition to regular Hollywood releases. General admission is $13.50

Four bollywood films set with English subtitles in Hindi and Punjabi are being screened over in this cinema if you’re around the Eglinton Town Center area. General admission is $13.50.

Another five bollywood titles are being screened at this Cineplex location with English subtitles in Hindi and Punjabi, so grab some friends and have a great time. General admission is $13.50.

Make sure to check Cineplex’s website for the appropriate showtimes for the above locations.