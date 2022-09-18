TIFF announces awards and People's Choice winner for 2022

The TIFF awards and People's Choice winner have been revealed after almost 200 films - some buzz worthy, some international faves, a bunch that are Toronto centric, and a slew of programmer's faves.

Yes, we are finally wrapping this return to full in-person screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival. As fest head Cameron Bailey put it, "TIFF is back!"

I made my predictions on the top prize, but nothing matters until the results are in! So, here are the award winners for TIFF 2022.

People's Choice Award

This year's top prize goes to The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, with a runner up for Women Talking by Toronto's, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson.

The people's choice documentary award goes to Black Ice by Hubert Davis, with 752 Is Not a Number and Maya and the Wave as runner ups, and the midnight madness award goes to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story by Eric Appel, with The Blackening and The Pearl also getting runner-up mentions.

Platform Prize

This year's jury, consisting of local legend Patricia Rozema, along with fellow filmmakers Iram Haq and Chaitanya Tamhane, awarded the Best film in the Platform programme and $20,000 cash prize to Riceboy Sleeps by Anthony Shim.

Fipresci Prize

This critics' prize was awarded by Andrea Crozzoli, Márcio Sallem, Max Borg, Andrew Kendall and Toronto critic Marriska Fernandes to A Gaza Weekend by Basil Khalil.

IMDB Pro Shortcuts

Top short film selection was presented to Snow in September. The best Canadian short went to Simo by Aziz Zoromba , while the Share Her Journey Award went to Nanitic by Carol Nguyen.

Canada Goose Amplify Voices Awards

A $10,000 cash prize was awarded to Canadian documentary To Kill A Tiger by Nisha Pahuja, and the Amplify Voices award goes to Leonor Will Never Die by Martika Ramirez Escobar and While We Watched by Vinay Shukla.

Netpac Award

The prize awarded to Best Feature Film from the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programmes by an emerging Asian and/or Pacific Islander filmmaker by a jury headed by Dr. Ida Yoshinaga and joined with Diana Ashimova and another jury member selected Sweet As by Jub Clerc.

The Shawn Mendes Change Maker

The $10,000 prize for a film that promotes social change goes to Something You Said Last Night directed by Luis De Filippis.