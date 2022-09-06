Ticket sales for Toronto's TIFF 2022 are a complete mess and people are rightfully angered

The 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival was supposed to be a momentous celebration, with the return of many in-person events, red carpets and screenings since 2019.

But as many festival goers found out last week, it was almost impossible to secure advance tickets.

I understand publicists and studios have their own prerogatives, but it's still wild to see respected critics having to sit on hold and scrap for TIFF tickets just so they can, you know, do their jobs. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) September 6, 2022

If you were planning on seeing some highly-acclaimed films this year, chances are you weren't coming close to any screen except your cellphone.

Take a look at the comments on TIFF’s Press & Industry or Customer Relations Twitter and you'll see scores of angry customers complaining about the purchasing process.

I've been on hold for so long I'm going to get for tickets to TIFF 2023 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 6, 2022

Many quickly logged on to the TIFF website to grab their tickets, only to be met with a message saying "events are currently off-sale."

why cant i access ANY tickets at all for any movie despite having insider presale @TIFF_NET @tiff_help pic.twitter.com/BjIM2t4Srg — TATI’S HOPING FOR TIFF!! 🇨🇦🦎🧣🍉 (@darkbluetntv) September 4, 2022

TIFF insiders also confirmed they had yet to receive their promo code to allow them access to any kind of ticket.

Glenn Sumi, of NOW Toronto, was one of those people patiently waiting to get anything. He took to Twitter to share he had been trying for hours to book media passes.

Okay. So I've tried since 4 pm to log onto the TIFF media site and book my public tickets. I've used 3 browsers. Typed in choices 10x. I've got all the way to the "Go to checkout" 4x and the screen disappears & I'm back at square one, with no cart empty. I'm done. — Glenn Sumi (@glennsumi) September 5, 2022

Entertainment personality Teri Hart also had a painfully terrible time of trying to secure her tickets, saying she was on hold with customer service for more than two hours.

I am tapping out. I've crossed the 2 hour mark on hold @TIFF_Industry I am gonna trust that this will get worked out. TIFF is a good organization that has a bad system in place. They will need to do right by those of us who were impacted by the bad system #TIFF22 — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) September 5, 2022

These are just two of countless similiar experiences with the TIFF website and process.

TWO HOURS on the phone waiting for someone from @tiff_help to answer. Didn’t happen. I still don’t have my tickets for this weekend



They haven’t responded my emails either. — Sergio Muñoz Esquer (@ElSergioMunoz) September 6, 2022

But what exactly went wrong? Was there a glitch on TIFF's part? Were too many people trying to get tickets at once, causing the site to crash?

#TIFF22 begins in 36 hours. Hundreds of people don’t have their tickets yet because they haven’t been able to book them.



I’ve got half my needed bookings - and I’m among the lucky few. Even that’s only after hours of waiting.@TIFF_NET: you need a new ticketing system. Please. — Tyler Collins (@MrTyCollins) September 6, 2022

When blogTO asked TIFF's communications team exactly what happened, they did not give us a straight answer.

Instead, I was pointed to a newly released statement on the Press & Industry account, which said; "we acknowledge that some press and industry guests have had issues checking out their advance tickets."

With their attempt to remedy this drama, TIFF developed a "new solution" by using vouchers "for those still trying to book their tickets."

The tweet was followed by instructions on how to use this voucher, a full eight steps.

Festival-goers who still cannot access the webpage can ring the Call Centre.

We acknowledge that some press and industry guests have had issues checking out their advance tickets. Our team has developed a new solution using vouchers for those still trying to book their tickets. Please use the following steps. #TIFF22 — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 6, 2022

Comments underneath this announcement showed that despite this update and new process, the website wasn't allowing participants to secure tickets.

With just 48 hours until the festival's kick0ff, it seems countless fans may not be able to attend.

Moral of the story? Count yourself extremely lucky if you were able to get tickets for yourself this year.