toronto casting call

Toronto casting call will pay you $1,500 to eat McDonald's

Do you love eating McDonald's and making money? If so, your dreams might just come true via a new casting call announced by Toronto-based Jigsaw Casting.

The company made the delicious announcement yesterday on Instagram, writing that they're seeking young people with TikTok posting experience for ongoing McDonald's social digital spots across Canada.

Jigsaw Casting is specifically looking for people between the ages of 18 and 24, and are keen to welcome individuals from all walks of life. All identities and genders are embraced, and there are no specific requirements for any particular physical features.

The only requirement is that you have animated expressions and the ability to act out your humorous personality.

The entertainment agency is aiming to hire a pool of 30 talents who have a general understanding of how TikTok works, as well as the ability to turn around content within a day. Having a theatrical and dancing background is also a bonus.

If selected, you can expect a sweet pay of $1,500.

As part of the job, you'll be required to eat McDonald's products, so it's probably not the best idea to apply if you have any conflicting food allergies or dietary restrictions.

The non-union campaign runs between August and December 2022. The deadline to submit your application is August 5 at 9 a.m.

